No headway in park project

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The plan to develop a park adjoining a water body at Jagannath Colony in the city here, has not made much headway in three years. The project was taken up under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) initiated the project in 2017 and set a target to complete it within a year, but the contractor stopped work midway. Work resumed in November, 2019.

Apart from three ghat points, a walking track around the water body, landscaping which includes installation of play equipment for children has been proposed under the project. Commissioner of SMC, Aniruddha Padhan said,”We held a review meeting regarding the park work on Tuesday. Steps will be taken to complete the work at the earliest.”