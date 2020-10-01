No IICs in police stations, crime worry for locals

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police stations of two most populated areas in Mayurbhanj district are functioning without IICs since the last couple of months much to the chagrin of local residents. The IIC post in Badasahi and Udala police stations are lying vacant since the last week of July. There are 28 gram panchayats (GPs) with a population of 2 lakh in areas under the jurisdiction of Badasahi police station. Similarly, Udala has 12 GPs having a population of 1.5 lakh.

IIC of Badasahi police station Jayanta Kumar Behera was transferred to the district headquarters on July 27. Since then, sub-inspector Ashok Barik along with two constables are running the police station.

Betnoti IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak had taken the charge of Badasahi for a few days but he too was transferred to Basta in Balasore district on Monday. Tilottama Rout has been made the new IIC of Betnoti.

Similarly, IIC of Udala police station Rina Behera was transferred on July 29. Khunta IIC Swarnalata Minz has been given additional charge of Udala police station. Sources said Minz is facing a lot of difficulties in managing both the police stations.

Official sources informed that 15 unnatural death and 26 criminal cases including thefts have taken with Badasahi police limits since the last two months. As many as 22 criminal cases have been reported in Udala police station areas during the period.

Two weeks back, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli had met Mayurbhanj SP Parmarsmith Parshottamdas and urged him to fill up the IIC post in the local police station. The MLA later told the media that the SP assured him to fill up the vacant post within a week. But a fortnight has passed but the post is yet to be filled up.

Former MLA of Udala Srinath Soren too contacted IG Eastern Range (Balasore) Ditesh Patnaik over telephone recently and requested him to fill up the IIC post and provide a patrolling van to the local police station in view of the rise in crimes. Though the IG assured him to look into the matter, the IIC post is still lying vacant.

Sources said taking advantage of the situation, criminals have become active in Badasahi and Udala and are carrying out anti-social activities without any fear. The locals, meanwhile, are spending sleepless nights.

Contacted, SP Parshottamdas claimed that there has been no increase in crimes in both the areas. IIC posts in the two police stations will be filled up soon, he added.