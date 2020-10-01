Odisha: Heavy rain forecast for next four days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a fresh low pressure area brewing over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of the State till October 4.

The met office has also issued an orange warning to five districts and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal on Thursday. The State Government has asked the district Collectors to be prepared to deal with any waterlogging in low lying areas.

Met office has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ganjam, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Khurda on Thursday. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul on Friday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in coastal Odisha and at many places in the interior region on Thursday under the influence of the system,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. Met office has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till October 2.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Sonepur received 34 mm rainfall followed by Gopalpur 31 mm, Keonjhar 25 mm, Baripada 23 mm, Bhawanipatna 22 mm and Bhubaneswar 21.2 mm. Odisha has received 1,140.8 mm between June and September.