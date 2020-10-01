STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition attacks BJD government over Covid mismanagement

They accused State Government of hiding number of deaths to create a false impression of low fatality rate.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJD Government in the Assembly for its “mishandling” of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to spiralling cases and deaths in the State. They accused the Government of hiding the number of deaths to create a false impression of low fatality rate due to efficient management.

Initiating debate on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on Covid mismanagement, leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik stated the State Government has miserably failed in combating the coronavirus which is spreading rapidly.

The mismanagement was glaring from the beginning when migrant workers started arriving in the State. The local administration allowed the migrants to leave from the temporary medical centres (TMCs) after seven days in violation of the Covid guidelines. This led to rapid spread of infection which is beyond control now, he said.

Alleging massive corruption during procurement of medical equipment, Naik said patients are not getting proper treatment in dedicated Covid hospitals as the health care system has collapsed. He said non-Covid patients are also not getting treatment as hospitals are denying admission.

While Covid patients are dying due to shortage of ICU and ventilators, the BJP leader said 420 out of 567 ventilators provided by the Central Government are gathering dust in Odisha.

Former Minister and BJP MLA Jaynarayana Mishra and Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja accused the State Government of suppressing facts on the number of active Covid cases and daily casualty from the public. They further alleged that the Government is not ready to divulge the actual expenses incurred in the TMC and development of facilities in private hospitals for Covid patients.

Leader of Congress legislature party Narsingha Mishra and his party colleague Suresh Kumar Routray also blasted the Government for not revealing details of the Covid situation and the actual number of people dying of the disease.

Dismissing Opposition allegations, the Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said the Covid management in Odisha is far better than other states of the country. The low mortality rate of the State which is 0.38 per cent (pc) as compared to the national mortality rate of 1.6 pc is a pointer to this direction, he added.

He said Covid situation was under control in the State during the lockdown. However, it deteriorated after migrants returned to Odisha. The situation will aggravate if the people do not cooperate with the Government by strictly following the safety protocols. 

Responding to the Opposition on the alleged scam in Covid kit procurement, the Minister said the matter is under investigation and whoever is found guilty will be punished as per the law.Not satisfied with the reply of the Minister, the BJP members walked out in protest. 

