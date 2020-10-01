STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positivity rate declines to 6.86 per cent in Odisha

Former member of an ICMR committee and noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said, the cases saw a decline only because the number of tests went down. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The test positivity rate in Odisha fell to 6.86 per cent from a range of over 9 pc as the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped for the fourth consecutive day. As many as 3,443 positive cases were detected from 50,147 samples taking the tally to 2,19,119. This is the fourth straight day the State reported sub-4000 cases. The cases have dropped as number of tests dipped since September 26 - a day after 4356 positive cases, the highest single day spike so far - were found from 53,534 samples. 

While 3,235 cases were reported from 47,634 samples on September 27 and 3,067 cases from 47,634 samples the next day, 3,922 cases were detected from 49,049 samples on September 26. Prior to this, the case count was over 4,000 a day for 12 days in a row. 

As Health authorities insist that number or new infections and the test positivity rate are on the decline in the State, experts believe that this may be a temporary effect, and advise both the Government and the public to tread cautiously.

Former member of an ICMR committee and noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said, the cases saw a decline only because the number of tests went down. 

“The drop could be a temporary effect. If people do not practice social distancing, hand hygiene and masking, we may be back to square one. Covid-appropriate behavior is the need of the hour,” he said and advised that Government should focus more on RT-PCR tests instead of rapid antigen tests that comprise over 85 pc of the total tests.

As the daily counts declined, districts that witnessed high caseload also reported a drop. Khurda reported 601 cases followed by Cuttack (359), Puri (132) and Angul (100).

Meanwhile, number of deaths has risen despite a fall in case positivity rate. Fourteen more patients succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 895. For last three days, the death count has doubled as compared to the number reported last month and early this month. 

“The rate of infection is declining in several districts that have been contributing maximum cases. But we should not be complacent. The increase in deaths is due to a higher number of elderly persons and those with comorbidities getting infected,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra.

