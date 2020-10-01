Prof Bedangadas Mohanty elected American Physical Society Fellow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dean of Faculty Affairs at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar Prof Bedangadas Mohanty was elected Fellow of American Physical Society (APS) for his outstanding contributions to physics.

The APS Council of Representatives elected Prof Mohanty as a Fellow on the recommendation of the APS Division of Nuclear Physics at its September meeting. He has been chosen for his contributions to the study of the quantum chromodynamics (QCD) phase diagram and the search for the QCD critical point in high-energy nuclear collisions at both the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and the Large Hadron Collider.

“APS fellowship is an honour and recognition for my work by the world community. I look forward to continue to work towards understanding nature and the universe as well,” said Prof Mohanty, who is now working at the Large Hadron Collider facility of European Organisation for Nuclear Research, known as CERN.