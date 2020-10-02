After 21 years, Orissa High Court acquits man of murder charges against wife

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has acquitted one Prakash Dehury of murder charges on benefit of doubt, 21 years after a trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

On July 2, 1999, Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Angul, had convicted Prakash for the murder of his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The accused had challenged his conviction in the High Court the same year pleading innocence. The High Court had granted him bail but his criminal appeal was pending till it was disposed of on Wednesday.

While allowing the appeal, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi ruled that, “the trial court had floundered to appreciate the evidences in proper perspective as law is well settled to exclude the evidence which is embedded in probabilities and went downhill to complete the chain of evidence.”

The bench added that the prosecution has grossly failed to prove the charge against the accused beyond reasonable doubts to get Section 302 of IPC attracted. “The accused would be entitled to the benefit of doubt on the cause of death. In view of the above facts and circumstances, we find sufficient reasons to differ from the learned Additional Sessions Judge, Angul”, it ruled.

On April 13, 1995, a case was registered at the Handapa police station against Prakash who was accused of murdering his wife Soudamini. She had succumbed to a cut injury inflicted on her throat a day before. The trial court convicted Prakash on the basis of circumstantial evidence.