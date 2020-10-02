STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positivity rate over 10 per cent in Odisha's Puri

On Thursday, the district reported 197 new positive cases of which 70 were detected in Puri town. The tally in the district has gone up to 10,211 of which 8,733 have recovered.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Increase in test positivity rate for coronavirus in the district has emerged as a cause of concern for the administration.

While the positivity rate of the State stands at 6.74 per cent, it is 10.91 per cent in the district. Over 1,200 tests are being conducted daily and till date 93,526 samples have been collected across the district. 

Two more persons lost their battle to the virus on the day taking the toll in the district to 56. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an advisory for thermal screening of servitors and persons entering the shrine. 

Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing has been made mandatory and those violating the norms will be fined. 

Senior officials will keep a check on servitors, staff, temple security and police personnel on duty at the temple from an integrated control room through CCTV cameras, said sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu.  

