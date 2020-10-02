STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Ventilators lie idle in Cuttack’s community health centres even as virus surge continues

Though the Cuttack administration claims to have strengthened its healthcare facilities meet the need arising out of the increasing Covid-19 infection, the ground reality presents a different picture.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

four ventilators were purchased, each one costing around Rs 17 lakh, and installed at the four CHCs around a month back.

Four ventilators were purchased, each one costing around Rs 17 lakh, and installed at the four CHCs around a month back.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In Cuttack district, where Covid surge continues unabated and critical patients face immense problems in availing life support, four ventilators installed at as many Community Health Centres (CHCs) in chronic kidney disease-prone Badamba and Narasinghpur blocks are yet to be made functional.

Ironically, it is Cuttack MP from Biju Janata Dal Bhartruhari Mahtab who had provided funds from his MP LAD fund for the ventilators but the equipment is lying idle.

Though the Cuttack administration claims to have strengthened its healthcare facilities across the district to meet the need arising out of the increasing Covid-19 infection, the ground reality presents a different picture.

Before the Covid outbreak, Mahtab sanctioned funds from MPLAD fund for installation of one ventilator each at Maniabandha, Badamba, Kanpur and Narasinghpur CHCs so that critical health care to people belonging to the CKD-prone localities of the district is met when the need arises. 

Accordingly, four ventilators were purchased, each one costing around Rs 17 lakh, and installed at the four CHCs around a month back.

However, these ventilators are lying un-operational and critical patients are being deprived of availing instant life support. Sources said the ventilators could not be made operational due to lack of trained manpower.

At least one anesthetist and a trained technician are required for administration of invasive ventilation. Though the doctors at the CHCs can provide non-invasive ventilation, they are yet to be trained for the same, sources added.  

When contacted, Athagarh Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Bijay Mishra declined to comment stating that the CDMO is authorised to speak about the problems related to making the ventilators operational.

Attempts to elicit response from the CDMO on the issue proved futile as he did not pick up phone despite repeated calls to his mobile number. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Cuttack Covid cases Cuttack hospitals
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp