Deaths spark COVID-19 scare in Koraput's Kotpad

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The fear surrounding coronavirus is only getting worse in Kotpad of Koraput district with reports of ‘unusual’ deaths doing rounds in the town since a month.

As many as four deaths were reported from the area in a span of 24 hours on Monday. 

According to sources, while all four deceased were above 40 and had Covid-like symptoms, only one of them had actually tested positive. Reports of the other three are yet to be received. 

Locals have claimed that around 40 unexplained deaths have taken place in the last couple of days. They suspect Covid-19 to be the reason as all of them had symptoms along with other comorbidities.

“We are having sleepless nights as the pattern of deaths is disturbing. Emotional outbursts on the streets by the families of families have become a common sight now. It is very unsettling,” says Pankaj Patro, a social activist.

If sources are to be believed, people in Kotpad often get their Covid tests in neighbouring Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) or Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), but the district administration is usually not updated about the positive cases. 

However, official sources have informed that about 204 people have been infected in the region so far, of which four have succumbed.

“Residents are getting tested in private clinics and do not inform authorities if tested positive. This is leading to deaths because locals are still taking the situation lightly,” said Kotpad NAC executive officer Alok Ranjan Samontra.

Meanwhile, yet another frontline worker lost the battle to Covid-19 on Thursday. Koraput Town IIC Pitabas Dharua was in home isolation after testing positive and was shifted to the SUM Covid Hopsital in Bhubaneswar three days back after developing complications. 

He succumbed during treatment. This is the second such incident in Koraput after a sub-inspector died at the Jeypore Covid Hospital few days back.

Koraput SWR DIG Shefeen Ahamed K, SP Mukesh Bhamoo condoled his death and paid tributes. 

As per official sources, around 1,123 police personnel across Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada under South Western Range, have been infected till now. Of these, 952 have recovered and 783 have resumed duties while seven have died.

Koraput Kotpad COVID 19 coronavirus
