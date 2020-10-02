STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sweet sellers in Odisha oppose FSSAI ‘best before’ tag rule

According to the association, it is ‘impossible’ for the sellers to mention the date of manufacturing on trays since they prepare a wide variety of sweets.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

laddoo, Indian sweets

Image for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Food Safety and Standards Authority’s (FSSAI) guidelines for sweet sellers to display the ‘best before’ and manufacturing date of non-packaged sweets comes into action from Thursday, vendors across the State have opposed the move citing practical challenges and losses incurred during the lockdown period. They have urged the authorities to withdraw the FSSAI order.

The leading association of sweet makers in the State, Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samitee, held a meeting of all its members on Thursday for placing their demands before FSSAI officials, Chief Minister’s office, Food Commissioner and the State Health Minister. They will submit a letter to the officials to place their concerns and demands.

According to the association, it is ‘impossible’ for the sellers to mention the date of manufacturing on trays since they prepare a wide variety of sweets.

“It is a traditional business. In Odisha, sweet manufacturers in small towns, who are popularly referred to as ‘Gudia Dokani’, are not educated. They have been making sweets since ages and popular in their own regions,” association’s President Brimbadhar Behera said. 

Fearing that the ‘best before’ tag may hamper the region-specific sale of delicacies, the association stated why such retail practice will lead to several challenges. 

“Each local delicacy in Odisha has its shelf life and manufacturing practice. If a ‘mithai’ is made at Pahala and sold to a retailer in Rourkela, it will have its own challenges as it is a vast State,” the association stated. They also claimed that the move is a threat to the ‘heritage’ sweets prepared by small shops in different parts of the State.

It has also claimed that Indian Labelling Law allows loose food items such as sweets, milk products, meat, fruits, etc to be kept out of mandatory tagging with ‘date of manufacturing.’

“We don’t have manpower due to the ongoing pandemic to implement the FSSAI guidelines. Moreover, we have faced massive losses due to the pandemic. Our sales have gone down by 20 to 30 per cent,” said Pramod, owner of Bapu Sweets. 

Earlier, FSSAI had issued the guidelines on February 26. However, it extended the deadline for its implementation due to the lockdown curbs.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FSSAI Odisha sweet shops
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp