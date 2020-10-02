Video of BJD aspirant Bijay Sankar Das' interaction with CM Patnaik sets rumour mills abuzz

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A video of BJD aspirant Bijay Sankar Das interacting with Chief Minister and party chief Naveen Patnaik about his poll prospects has gone viral on social media, setting rumour mills abuzz ahead of the Tirtol by-election.

The video has created a flutter in the district BJD at a time when several candidates are in the midst of hectic lobbying for the ruling party ticket from Tirtol.

While supporters of Bijay, son of former Tirtol MLA late Bishnu Das, are confident of their leader getting the ticket, the video has left other aspirants including Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick’s husband Asutosh guessing about their fate.

In the video, Bijay along with some of his supporters is seen showing photo clipping about his activities in Tirtol to Naveen. He also discusses his election prospects with the CM. Sources said the video is being widely circulated in Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks by Bijay’s supporters.

Former Tirtol block BJD president and Bijay’s supporter Basant Mohapatra said, “We are confident that the party will select Bijay as the candidate. After the demise of Bishnu, locals sympathise with his son. Besides, the late MLA’s popularity will also help him. If BJD gives ticket to Bijay, he will definitely emerge victorious in the bypoll.”

On the other hand, Rajashree’s supporters claimed that the video has no connection with distribution of party ticket. Bijay’s supporters are using the video to mislead voters, they said.

Tirtol block BJD president Gangadhar Biswal said the video is in no way connected with selection of candidates in BJD. “If the party believes in the tradition to nominate the son after death of the MLA, we have no objection to it. After October 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take a decision on the BJD candidate after consulting with senior party leaders,” he added.

Apart from Bijay and Asutosh, chairperson for State commission for women Minati Behera, former MP Kulamani Samal and BJD leader Yudhisthir Sethi are also in the race for the ruling party ticket for Tirtol by-election.