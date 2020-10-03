East Coast Railway contributes major share in freight milestone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has contributed a major share in the significant milestone achieved by Indian Railways with the handling of 102.12 million tonne of freight during September. Posting a growth of 10.9 per cent, ECoR has contributed 16.16 million tonnes of freight which is 1.58 million tonne more than the freight handled in September, 2019. This has been achieved despite lockdown and less workforce in industries and mineral units under its jurisdiction.

In order to achieve the target, the ECoR had utilised 8,114 wagons per day last month as compared to 7,351 wagons used per day during the same period last month. ECoR general manager Vidya Bhusan said there has been continuous review of freight performance through the business development units. “We have adopted innovative policies coupled with stability and certainty in the logistics sector, which helped us attract new avenues for modal transit from rail to road,” he said.