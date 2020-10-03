STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hunger strike for posting of doctors at CHC

The facility was upgraded from primary health centre (PHC) to CHC in 2017 but there has been no improvement in services.

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Agitators staging hunger strike in front of Redhua CHC on Friday

Agitators staging hunger strike in front of Redhua CHC on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Activists of Anchilika Swasthya Surkhya Samiti (ASSS) on Friday launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of Redhua community health centre (CHC) demanding posting of doctors and required infrastructure there. The CHC is located in a semi-urban area of Raghunathpur block. It serves people from Raghunathpur and Jagatsinghpur blocks but owing to shortage of doctors, nurses and sanitation at the CHC, poor patients are often forced to visit private nursing homes and hospitals. 

Agitators staging hunger strike in front of
Redhua CHC on Friday | Express

The facility was upgraded from primary health centre (PHC) to CHC in 2017 but there has been no improvement in services. The CHC is manned by a single doctor who visits the facility occasionally and it does not have any specialist as yet. 

The agitators demanded fulfilment of their four-point demands including posting of specialists at the CHC, utilisation of `5.42 crore allotted to it for infrastructure development, 24X7 health care services and posting of para-medical staff. Addition district medical officer (public health) tried to convince the agitators that their demands will be looked into but they did not relent. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASSS CHC Hunger strike
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp