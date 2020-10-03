Hunger strike for posting of doctors at CHC

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Activists of Anchilika Swasthya Surkhya Samiti (ASSS) on Friday launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of Redhua community health centre (CHC) demanding posting of doctors and required infrastructure there. The CHC is located in a semi-urban area of Raghunathpur block. It serves people from Raghunathpur and Jagatsinghpur blocks but owing to shortage of doctors, nurses and sanitation at the CHC, poor patients are often forced to visit private nursing homes and hospitals.

Agitators staging hunger strike in front of

Redhua CHC on Friday | Express

The facility was upgraded from primary health centre (PHC) to CHC in 2017 but there has been no improvement in services. The CHC is manned by a single doctor who visits the facility occasionally and it does not have any specialist as yet.

The agitators demanded fulfilment of their four-point demands including posting of specialists at the CHC, utilisation of `5.42 crore allotted to it for infrastructure development, 24X7 health care services and posting of para-medical staff. Addition district medical officer (public health) tried to convince the agitators that their demands will be looked into but they did not relent.