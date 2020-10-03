Millet food stall inaugurated

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The district’s first millet food stall was inaugurated at Malkangiri town on Friday. Collector Manish Agarwal unveiled the stall which is being run by Maa Santoshi self help group (SHG) with the support of Odisha Millet Mission and the district administration.

The food stall will serve idlis made from eight types of nutritious millets like jowar, bajra, aarika, korra and saama at a reasonable price. Agarwal said the millet-based idlis are nutritious and have multiple health benefits. Millets are rich in iron, magnesium, potassium, copper and also contain essential vitamins like folate, B6, C, E and K. Millets have more nutritional value than rice, he added.