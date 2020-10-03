Nonagenarian from Sambalpur wins Covid battle

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Ninety-year-old Shehnaz Begum’s will power and the efforts of health care professionals enabled the nonagenarian to win the battle against Covid-19. Begum, who was discharged from the Covid Hospital here on Friday, has become a source of inspiration for others in these tough times. Having developed mild symptoms, she was tested positive for the virus on September 17.

Since her family members were sceptical of the facilities available at the Covid Hospital, they decided to keep her in home isolation. However, a few days later, her oxygen level dropped and she was admitted to the hospital on September 22.

Begum’s son Md Sanaulla said, “I had lost all hope. My mother has diabetes, hypertension and heart problems. I felt we might lose her. But, she came back home due to her strong will power and the support provided by the doctors and other staff of the hospital.”

During her 10-day stay at the hospital, Begum was never depressed. “I talked to her over phone and also visited her twice. Every time, she responded well,” he said. The nonagenarian is weak but fine. Collector Subham Saxena said Begum boosted the morale of the hospital staff inspiring them to work with more dedication and enthusiasm.

“It was a very unusual case. Despite the comorbidities, Begum could recover so fast. All credit goes to the doctors and the team who treated her. It is also an overwhelming moment for us,” he said.