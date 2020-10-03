STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha stares at protection challenges as wildlife feels poaching heat

Odisha lost around 17 elephants till mid-September and in the last week alone, three gentle giants succumbed.

Published: 03rd October 2020

The carcass of the elephant that was electrocuted in Dhenkanal recently

The carcass of the elephant that was electrocuted in Dhenkanal recently.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha lost around 17 elephants till mid-September and in the last week alone, three gentle giants succumbed. While one succumbed to bullet injury in Dalijoda reserve forest in Cuttack and another tusker was electrocuted in Dhenkanal, carcass of a jumbo was recovered in Balangir. In the third week, two carcasses of elephants were found in Koida range and Sagada Bhanga forest area in Sundargarh district. Reasons behind the deaths are yet to be ascertained.

But this may just be the tip of the iceberg as more elephants have died or been killed due to poaching, electrocution or other mishaps since April. As Odisha celebrates the 66th Wildlife Week from Friday, these incidents have sought focus on protection measures to be strengthened to conserve State’s wildlife.While sources in Wildlife Wing of the State Forest and Environment department claimed that 17 elephants died in the State till mid-September, the number would not be less than 20 as more deaths that are yet to be taken into account. 

Growing human-elephant conflict, inadequate community involvement and laxity in discharge of duty are alleged to be key reasons behind the increasing number of wildlife killings. A tusker was electrocuted on September 25 after it came in contact with a live wire trap allegedly laid by a farmer near Patharakhamba village within Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal. 

Though a person was arrested in this connection and later released for Covid treatment, the incident underlines the need of strengthening community participation in protection of elephants and wildlife conservation. This year, there are reports of more than 10 leopards. While there were reports of killing of at least five leopards till July, a severed carcass of the big cat was found near a railway track close to Badarampia village under Hemagir forest range in Sundargarh in August and subsequently, there was seizure of four leopard hides in Nabarangpur and Berhampur in September. 

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) HS Upadhyay said, efforts are on to strengthen protection measures and increase community participation in wildlife conservation. “Apart from launching Gajabandhu scheme, we have also announced cash reward of `10,000 to persons who will inform about the illegal trade of the endangered animal. Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) have also been asked to strengthen patrolling in their jurisdiction,” he said and added that more measures will be taken to supplement the conservation efforts and prevent poaching.
 

