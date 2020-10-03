STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to move Centre for Sahara depositors money

They had mobilised crores of rupees under different schemes from several districts in the State.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:50 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to move the Centre for the issue of necessary instruction on appropriate action against three credit cooperative societies which have allegedly failed to refund the depositors’ matured money on time. The three firms are Sahara Credit Cooperative Societies Ltd, Humara lndia Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Sahariyan e-multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. They had mobilised crores of rupees under different schemes from several districts in the State.

The decision was taken after an inspection by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) following several complaints. The inspections completed in 18 districts revealed that the credit societies have not refunded depositors money on the pretext of pending judicial cases. The RCS had received several complaints from the branches of the societies that are not refunding to the depositors amount after maturity of the investment and the societies are insisting for reinvestment of the matured amount in the same branch.

“The observations of the Committee constituted for examining the inspection reports of Sahara Credit Cooperative societies have already been submitted to the Joint Secretary to Government of lndia and Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for necessary action at their level,” said an official. Since the societies have been registered by the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the State Government has limited scope to take action, the Development Commissioner- cum-Chairman of the State Level Coordination Committee has instructed the Cooperation department to move the Centre for issue of necessary instruction on appropriate action in the matter.

Earlier, the RCS had directed officials of 23 districts to inspect activities of Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Humara India Credit Coop Society Ltd and Sahariyan e-Multipurpose Coop Society and submit reports. Even as Sahara officials claimed that the release of funds had been delayed due to the ongoing proceedings of Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI), depositors alleged they have not received the maturity amount more than two years after the schemes got matured.

