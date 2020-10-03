STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition flags BJD Covid campaign as corruption cover-up

The MLAs have also been asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines, extend cooperation in testing and encourage the frontline Covid-19 warriors. 

Activists of BJD paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary at BJD party office in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the ruling BJD launched a month-long campaign to sensitise people about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Opposition BJP and Congress described it as an attempt to cover up the State Government’s failure and large scale corruption in procurement of masks, PPEs and other items.The ruling BJD will be organising the padayatra from October 2 to November 2 during which the party MLAs will create awareness among the public at the panchayat level and distribute masks. The MLAs have also been asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines, extend cooperation in testing and encourage the frontline Covid-19 warriors. 

Alleging that the real picture of Covid-19 management in Odisha is opposite of what has been propagated by the State Government, State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said that patients are not getting the required service and there is a long queue to get ventilators and bed in ICUs. Though the Centre had allocated funds and provided ventilators to the State, the Government has failed to manage the situation, he said.

“The BJD padayatra is an insult to the Father of the Nation on whose birth anniversary the campaign is being launched,” Harichandan said and asked the regional party to refrain from enacting such a drama.
Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that the Government is suppressing facts about the number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths. Thousands have died, but the Government is not coming out with real numbers, he said and added that the people will not accept the lies propagated by the ruling BJD.

On the first day of the awareness programme, the party leaders and supporters visited Jharana slum in Bhubaneswar and distributed masks to the residents. Minister of State for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ashok Panda said that party leaders and workers will sensitise people about Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing and wearing of masks.  

