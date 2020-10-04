Admin begins Tirtol bypoll preparations

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Preparations for the upcoming Tirtol bypoll began on Saturday with the district administration conducting a training programme to hold the election peacefully amid the Covid-9 pandemic.Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Pramoda Kumar Sahoo attended the programme and imparted training to district officials in presence of Joint CEO Raghuram R Iyer. Around 20 district level trainers, returning officers including local ADM Sachidananda Sahoo, sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick tehsildars of Tirtol, Biridi and Raghunathpur participated in the event.

Iyer asked the officials to follow Covid-19 guidelines for safety of voters and electoral staff during the bypoll, proper management of election expenditure, model code of conduct, postal ballots and online nomination filing by candidates.