Baby branded with hot iron, dies in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 27-day-old baby boy died after being branded with hot iron by his parents in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district on Friday. The infant, belonging to a tribal family of Badajaidanposi village within Badampahar police limits, succumbed to burn injuries in Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital.Sources said Muni Majhi’s wife had given birth to a baby boy in Badampahar hospital 27 days back. A couple of days later, both mother and the newborn were discharged from the hospital. However, the baby started to cry frequently after some days.

The mother approached a village woman, a traditional healer, who claimed the baby crying due to stomach ache. She advised her to brand the infant’s stomach with hot iron in order to cure him.Accordingly, Muni and his wife branded their son with a hot iron rod at 12 places on the stomach. Soon, the baby’s health started to deteriorate and the worried parents took him to Badampahar hospital. After examining the infant’s burn injuries, the doctors there advised them to immediately admit the baby to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital.

Muni admitted his son to Rairangpur hospital on Wednesday. However, the baby died on Friday night. Hospital sources said the infant died due to septicemia. The baby was brought to the hospital in the later stages of sepsis. The doctors tried their best to save the newborn but failed.On being asked why he resorted to the evil practice, Muni said according to Santhal tradition, a baby is branded with hot iron to cure illness.

Notably, a similar incident was reported in Tikarpada village within Khunta police limits six days back. Mochiram Murmu had branded his one-month-old baby girl with hot iron to remove black spots from her body. The incident came to light when Mochiram brought the infant to Udala sub-divisional hospital when the latter fell sick.