STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Baby branded with hot iron, dies in Mayurbhanj

 A 27-day-old baby boy died after being branded with hot iron by his parents in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

Published: 04th October 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A 27-day-old baby boy died after being branded with hot iron by his parents in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district on Friday. The infant, belonging to a tribal family of Badajaidanposi village within Badampahar police limits, succumbed to burn injuries in Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital.Sources said Muni Majhi’s wife had given birth to a baby boy in Badampahar hospital 27 days back. A couple of days later, both mother and the newborn were discharged from the hospital. However, the baby started to cry frequently after some days.

The mother approached a village woman, a traditional healer, who claimed the baby crying due to stomach ache. She advised her to brand the infant’s stomach with hot iron in order to cure him.Accordingly, Muni and his wife branded their son with a hot iron rod at 12 places on the stomach. Soon, the baby’s health started to deteriorate and the worried parents took him to Badampahar hospital. After examining the infant’s burn injuries, the doctors there advised them to immediately admit the baby to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. 

Muni admitted his son to Rairangpur hospital on Wednesday. However, the baby died on Friday night. Hospital sources said the infant died due to septicemia. The baby was brought to the hospital in the later stages of sepsis. The doctors tried their best to save the newborn but failed.On being asked why he resorted to the evil practice, Muni said according to Santhal tradition, a baby is branded with hot iron to cure illness. 

Notably, a similar incident was reported in Tikarpada village within Khunta police limits six days back. Mochiram Murmu had branded his one-month-old baby girl with hot iron to remove black spots from her body. The incident came to light when Mochiram brought the infant to Udala sub-divisional hospital when the latter fell sick. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baby infant tribal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp