Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized from Bhubaneswar outskirts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday reportedly intercepted a coir-laden truck near Godipada toll gate in Khurda district and seized 700 kg ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from the vehicle. Acting on a tipoff, the Central agency sleuths conducted a raid, apprehended the driver and seized the truck. “Initial investigation suggests that the ganja was procured from Andhra Pradesh and the consignment was supposed to be delivered in Balasore,” said a NCB officer.