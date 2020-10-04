STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Land acquisition expedited in three districts

A PIL has been filed in Orissa High Court to speed up the project

Published: 04th October 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court by Bimlagarh-Talcher Sangram Samiti (BTSS) on September 14 seeking expeditious  land acquisition process for Talcher-Bimlagarh broad gauge rail line in Sundargarh, Deogarh and Angul districts, the project has started moving forward. Around 693 acre private land in the three district remains to be acquired for the project while of a total 422 acre Government land, 260 acre remains to be alienated. Recently, East Coast Railway (ECoR) had dropped its plan to simultaneously start work from Sundargarh owing delay in land acquisition. Due to this, the completion target has further been extended to March 2025 from December 2022.  

The Sundargarh district administration on Friday said for a length of 39.150 km in the district, the total requirement of private land has been revised to 247.520 acre for which notification under section 19 (1) of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RLCTLAR&R) -2013 was issued on September 30.   

It is learnt, notification under Section 19 (1) is a second stage process. Next comes Gram Sabha approval and finalisation of compensation before taking physical possession of private land.  In Deogarh district of total 192 acre of private land is required. Till August the process was in preliminary with phased issuance of notifications under Section 11 (I). In Angul, of total 551 acre private land, 298 acre has been acquired and the rest is in different stages of acquisition.  

BTSS president AP Biswal, who alongwith seven others had filed the PIL, said action has been taken in Angul and Deogarh districts to expedite land acquisition.  He said after 16 years of delay in land acquisition the project cost overrun may reach a whopping `3,000 crore from the initial sanctioned cost of `810.70 crore which was revised to `1,928.78 crore in 2016. Till now, 17.62 km from Talcher side has been completed. The total project length is 149.750 km. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court BTSS Land acquisition
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp