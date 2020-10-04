STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC asks Odisha Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to kin of student died after falling in hot dal container

In 2014, Basanti Barik (14), a Class IX student of Baligaon Girls’ High School in Boipariguda block, had fallen into the hot dal vessel while waiting in the queue for the noon meal in her hostel

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Government to pay additional compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of a minor girl, who had died after falling into a container of boiling dal in a school hostel in Koraput district six years ago.

Basanti Barik (14), a Class IX student of Baligaon Girls’ High School in Boipariguda block, had fallen into the hot dal vessel while waiting in the queue for the noon meal in her hostel run by the ST and SC Development department. She succumbed to burn injuries at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on November 20, 2014.

Disposing of a petition filed by Supreme Court Lawyer and Rights Activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights watchdog has asked the Chief Secretary to pay the compensation and submit a compliance report along with proof of payment by October 15.

Basanti had fallen unconscious while waiting in the queue and fell into the dal container. With over 30 per cent burn injuries, she was rushed to the Sub-Divisional hospital at Jeypore and later shifted to Koraput DHH where she died.

Seeking corrective measures against the mishaps, Tripathy had requested the NHRC to investigate the case and direct the Government to pay exemplary compensation to the family members of the deceased. The failure of the Education department in ensuring basic human rights while serving midday meals resulted in the death, he alleged.

Even as the State Government during the hearing of the matter on March 12 had informed that the girl’s family was paid an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh after the unfortunate incident, the Commission observed the amount was not sufficient and issued show case as to why an additional compensation of Rs 2 lakh would not be paid.

As the Government failed to submit the reply of the notice despite reminders, the Commission in its recent order confirmed its recommendation of additional compensation of Rs 2 lakh. The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit the compliance report on the payment of Rs 2 lakh as well as the proof of ex-gratia payment.
 

