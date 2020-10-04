STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Police seeks AP like joint coop with Chhattisgarh

Published: 04th October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Riding high on its success against Left Wing Extremism, Odisha Police on Saturday pitched for enhanced inter-state coordination with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a constant source of active cadre, to tackle the menace. In a meeting with Senior Security Advisor with Ministry of Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG AP Maheshwari, the State Police pointed out that its coordination structure with Andhra Pradesh Police has been highly successful and a similar framework must be agreed upon by Chhattisgrah. 

Special DG of CRPF (Central Zone) Kuldip Singh, DGP Abhay, Director (Intelligence) RK Sharma, BSF ADG SL Thaosen and IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur took part in the meeting.There is an existing coordination at SP level between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. However, the security forces in the neighbouring state mainly focus on Abujmarh, a maoist bastion in the hills of south Chhattisgarh, and not on the bordering areas along Odisha. 

Officials during the meeting at Intelligence Directorate
in Bhubaneswar on Saturday  | Express

“Most cadres operating in Odisha are from Chhattisgarh. Thirteen ultras killed in various exchanges of fire between the security forces in Odisha this year were all from Chhattisgarh,” said police sources. Special Operation Group (SOG), Anti-Naxal unit of Odisha Police and Andhra Police’s Greyhounds conduct several joint anti-Maoist operations and required forces are deployed in each other’s territories. If a similar structure is put in place with Chhattisgarh, then a major supply chain from there will be blocked in the bordering areas along Odisha, said sources.

Odisha Police explained that its anti-Maoist operation has focal points in five areas - Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri, Tulsi Dongri area, tri-junction of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, Patdhara reserve forest area in Nuapada and Gandhamardan region at Bargarh-Balangir border.“In recent times, most Naxal activities have been reported at the tri-junction of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. We are planning to redeploy some of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from areas like Rourkela to Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts,” said sources.

Odisha Police also urged MHA’s Vijay Kumar to consider its long-pending demand for a helicopter base in Koraput as a similar facility is already available for the security forces in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.“Choppers can be deployed in challenging missions and the helicopter base in Koraput will be a huge morale booster for the security forces in Odisha,” sources said. The State Police requested MHA to provide two more battalions of CAPFs to conduct anti-Naxal operations in the State.MHA’s Special Security Advisor and CRPF DG will visit Chhattisgarh on Monday to review the LWE situation. It is part of their visit to other eastern and Central states.

