Odisha reported 3,326 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 2,32,713 including 1,98,194 recoveries, 33,559 active cases and 907 deaths.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Women cadres of BJD seen wearing face masks with party emblem Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 4 (ANI): As many as 3,326 new COVID-19 cases, 4,066 recoveries, and 15 deaths were reported in Odisha till October 3, said the State Health Department.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country.

The MoHFW had said that increased pace of testing has led to "early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate."

"India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection," a tweet by the MoHFW read. 

