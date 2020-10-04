Pricey nature camps keep tourists away from Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department’s steep hike in room tariff of the Dangamal nature camps in Bhitarkanika National Park is threatening to keep tourists away this season. The Forest department used to charge Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 for one night stay at the nature camps. The tariff included food and sightseeing facility. However, the price has now been hiked to Rs 5,800-Rs 6,800 per night.

The department has also restricted day visit to the camps for which entry fee of Rs 20 per person was charged. Even as the pricey cottages at the camps have been keeping tourists away from the park, which opened after a gap of more than six months on October 1, private operators have also not been allowed to operate in the area.

Tourists being welcomed at Bhitarkanika

National Park by officials | Express

The private operators used to arrange tents equipped with all amenities and sightseeing in the park. Akhila Das, a tour operator said the park attracts visitors from across the country and abroad. After it opened after a long gap of over six months, the tourists have limited accommodation options at the park.

“Our tents offer basic amenities and entertainment options for the visitors. We hope the forest officials allow us to set up our tents soon as the period from October to February is the best time for tourists to visit the park,” he said, adding the Forest department’s guest houses have limited rooms and the exorbitant tariff has become an impediment for visitors.

DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said private tour and travel companies have been banned from operating in the park due to Covid-19 restrictions. He said the tariff of rooms in nature camps in the park are fixed by the Forest department and the park authorities have no role in it. Around 35 tourists have visited Dangamal since October 1.