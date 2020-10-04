Residents oppose South Eastern Railway move

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Residents of Pradhanpali on Saturday staged protest against the action of South Eastern Railway (SER) to secure the single track Rourkela-Birmitrapur rail line. When SER employees tried to erect concrete pillars to restrict passage for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles over the tracks to prevent any possible mishap, the residents protested and the work had to be stopped midway. Sources said in absence of any alternative road the railway tracks are the only route for Pradhanpali residents.

Former councilor of the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Ramesh Mundari said Pradhanpali has a population of around 1,000. It now comes under Ward no 4 of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). The residents have no alternative route to reach the city.

He said if the SER is allowed to restrict movement of four-wheelers over the track, then even emergency vehicles like ambulance will not be able reach Pradhanpali. The SER is not willing to fulfill the demand of locals to set up a manned level-crossing there. The city administration should come to the rescue of Pradhanpali residents, he added.