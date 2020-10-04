RT-PCR testing in Angul soon

ANGUL: RTPCR testing for Covid-19 will soon start at the district headquarters hospital here.The necessary infrastructure for the laboratory to conduct the test is being is being arranged. When the tests are conducted, there will be no need for the samples to be sent to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.
