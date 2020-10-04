STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away

A seven-time MLA from Pipili, Maharathy started his political career as a student leader.

Senior BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha Minister and BJD MLA from Pipili Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday morning at a private hospital here. He was 65.

After testing positive for coronavirus on September 14, the veteran leader was admitted to SUM COVID Hospital. He was subsequently discharged after he tested negative for the virus a few days back. Maharathy was again admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, another super-speciality hospital here for developing complications due to other underlying diseases. As his condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilator support since Friday.

A seven-time MLA from Pipili, Maharathy started his political career as a student leader and was elected to the Odisha Assembly for the first time in 1985 on Janata Party ticket. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in 1975 during the Emergency.

Maharathy served as Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Minister in the Naveen Patnaik government. He was also the Government chief whip and deputy chief whip during his long political career spanning over 40 years.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and leaders cutting across party lines have condoled Maharathy's untimely demise. The Governor conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and constituents.

"He was a popular leader and able legislator. His untimely death is a big loss to the polity," the Governor said.

Expressing deep grief, Naveen described Maharathy as a stalwart of BJD and a long time associate of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and the people of Pipili.

The mortal remains of Maharathy will be cremated with full state honours.

