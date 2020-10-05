CHSE students oppose higher cutoff marks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students, who cleared annual Plus II examinations 2020 conducted by State Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), have opposed higher cut-off marks set by degree colleges, including BJB, for Plus III admission.

They claim that higher cutoff mark is only benefiting the students of other councils and boards. The students allege that liberal marking in other boards and councils is giving advantage to their students over CHSE. As a result, CHSE passouts are not being able to get admission in colleges of their choice.

“Though I secured 83 per cent in Plus II, I have to take admission in another college as I am unable get a seat in BJB College due to high cutoff mark in Commerce this year which jumped to 88.78 per cent in the first selection after many students from other boards applied,” said Anand.

Another student, Biswajit said though many students from CBSE and other councils have secured 95 per cent and above, their number is very less in CHSE.

Of 25,339 students, who were awarded first division in Science stream this year, only 137 secured 90 per cent and above, said another student and added that the number of such students is even less in Arts and Commerce streams. In such scenario, it is difficult for these students to compete and get enrolled in college of their choice, he claimed.

As the first round admission is complete, the students have demanded that preference should be given to CHSE students in second round and spot selection. The State Government should conduct admission with a provision of 50 per cent reservation for CHSE students or must take the entrance route for benefit of all, they added.

An official from the Higher Education department, however, said it will not be possible to reserve seats for a board or council as it would encourage quota system further in admission.