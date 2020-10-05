Dharmendra Pradhan pat for Central health institutes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday praised the endeavour of the four Central health institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus in Odisha.After a meeting with heads of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), International Centre for Foot and Mouth Disease (ICFMD), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar and Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here, Pradhan said these four institutions are doing excellent jobs along with the State Government in fight against the virus.

The Union Minister had a discussion with RMRC Director Sanghamitra Pati, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director Gitanjali Batmanabane, ILS Director Ajay Kumar Parida and an ICFMD expert. They briefed Pradhan about the situation and measures taken by these institutions so far to contain the epidemic.

He also appreciated the effort by IOCL, MCL, NTPC, SAIL and Paradip Port for setting up Covid-19 hospitals and testing laboratories in the State. Different organisations of the Cental Government are doing a great job for Covid-19 management in the State. They have made the tough job easier for the State Government with their valuable contributions, he added.

Lauding the efforts of the Covid warriors, Pradhan urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines until vaccines are available in the market.

