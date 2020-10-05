Pest attack concern for Kendrapara farmers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Farmers from eight blocks of the district are in a fix over attack of stem borer pests on their standing paddy crops. Farmers of Garadapur, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Pattamundai, Rajkanika, Aul, Derabishi and Rajnagar are affected by the pest attack, said Gayadhar Dhal, a farmers’ leader and secretary of district unit of Krusaka Sabha.

The district administration is aware of the menace, which is threatening to damage crops in vast area and inflict suffering on the farmers, but has turned a blind eye, he alleged.

A farmer, Ajit Behera of Tendakuda village said he had availed loan of `30,000 from a cooperative society for cultivation of paddy crops on his three acre land. “Now I am in deep trouble as my crops have been damaged by pest attack,” he said.

Farmer leader Bidhu Bhusan Mohapatra said the Government should compensate the affected farmers. “Every year, farmers lose 30-60 per cent of the paddy crops to pest attacks and diseases. In addition to better crop management, accurate diagnosis can help reduce losses,” he said.

Chief district agriculture officer Ashok Mahasuar said the situation in the district is not alarming at present as the pest problem has not yet crossed the economic threshold limit. He said awareness camps are being held in the villages and farmers advised on use of pesticide to save their crops. The farmers are being given 50 per cent subsidy on pesticides.