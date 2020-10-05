STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur Municipal Corporation’s waste collection service extended to offices

The city generates around 100 tonne waste including 55 tonne bio-degradable waste daily. 

SAMBALPUR: After covering all households in the city under the door-to-door garbage collection service, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has extended the facility to commercial establishments. Commissioner of SMC, Aniruddha Padhan said waste generated from offices and trading complexes were dumped at secondary sources and dustbins along the roads. The garbage was collected by the vehicles of the civic body he next day. 

“After extension of the door-to-door garbage collection facility to the commercial establishments, there will be no dumping of garbage at the secondary sources, which will make the roads of the city clean and bin free,” he said.

SMC has identified six different routes to collect garbage from such establishments. Six vehicles are moving on the routes in the evening to collect garbage from source. 

Official sources said, around 60 per cent of business establishments in the city are located along the six routes. The civic will identify some more routes so that all the establishments in the city can be covered under its door-to-door garbage collection facility in the coming days. 

Meanwhile, work on six micro-compost centres besides as many material recovery facilities (MRF) in different parts of the city is on the verge of completion. The city generates around 100 tonne waste including 55 tonne bio-degradable waste daily. 

While the bio-degradable waste generated from the city will be processed at the micro-compost centres, non-degradable waste including plastic, iron, aluminum, glass will be segregated at the MRF. The SMC will tag ragpickers for disposal of non-degradable waste.

