Tirtol bypoll: Setback for Congress as more leaders resign

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ahead of Tirtol by poll, the Congress received another jolt after two more prominent leaders resigned from primary membership of the party on Sunday.Convener of State Congress SC Cell Debendra Mallick and local leader Krushna Mallick sent their resignation letters to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik.

Last month, former MLA Kailash Mallick, ex-panchayat samiti chairman of Tirtol Pradipta Nayak, party ticket aspirant Rajkishore Behera along with 17 local leaders had quit the party and joined BJP.In his resignation letter, Debendra stated that though he has been working dedicatedly for the Congress as a worker since the last 30 years, the party denied him ticket from Tirtol constituency which is reserved for SC category. “Ignoring me, the party has given ticket to a non-Congress candidate which is sheer injustice. My supporters have also been shocked by the party’s decision,” he said.

Debendra indicated that he and supporters will join BJD in two to three days. Krushna, who hails from Tulang panchayat, also raised similar allegations. Debendra was an aspirant for Congress ticket from Tirtol seat. However, the party selected a new entrant Himansu Mallick as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll.

District president of Congress Natabar Barik said resignation of the two leaders will not affect the party’s prospects in the bypoll. “These leaders were self-oriented and did not work for the party’s interest. Their resignation will not have any bearing on the performance of Congress in the by-election,” he said.

Natabar further said Rajkishore had not applied for a party ticket while Debendra’s poll prospects were doubtful. Hence, the party selected a fresh young candidate to contest from Tirtol. Political observers said the resignation of several Congress leaders ahead of the bypoll has further weakened the party’s base in Tirtol. It will now be a challenging task for Congress to even put up a better show in the by-election.

Sources said other aspirants for Congress ticket are also unhappy and staying away from the party’s election campaigning. The BJD and BJP are trying to woo these disgruntled leaders to campaign for their respective candidates in the bypoll.