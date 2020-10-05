STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirtol bypoll: Voters wary of attending meetings

Published: 05th October 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Covid norms violated at a public meeting in Tirtol | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as political activities for Tirtol bypoll has assumed pace with the State Government relaxing restrictions on public meetings and gatherings, the fear of Covid-19 is keeping people away from the process.

Sarala Singh of Basantpur in Biridi block said her family members are wary of interacting with workers of different parties during the latter’s door-to-door campaigning in the village. She said her family would not vote if the Covid-19 situation does not improve by the date of polling. 

Panchayat samiti member of Biritol Bijayini Mallick said the administration must ensure strict adherence to guidelines before and during the polls. 

As per the Government directive, only 100 people are allowed to participate in political meetings. While wearing of marks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory, no more than 5 vehicles are allowed in road shows. However, adherence to the guidelines in the Assembly constituency especially its rural areas remains a challenge.  

What’s worse is that 25 personnel of Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Biridi police station under the Assembly constituency have tested positive. The Raghunathpur IIC is in home isolation after testing positive for the virus. This makes it tough to detect violation of guidelines in the area. 

As many as 2,38,065 people including 1,14,428 women will cast their votes in the forthcoming bypoll. The number of booths in the constituency have been increased from 265 to 373 as only 1,000 voters will be allowed in each to prevent overcrowding.  

More from Odisha.
