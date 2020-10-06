34,105 locals get job in four industries: Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has informed the Assembly that 34,105 people of Odisha have got employment in four industries located in Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA from Sundargarh Kusum Tete, Minister of State for Industries Dibya Shankar Mishra said Vedanta Aluminium in Jharsuguda has given employment to 9,731 local people in its 1.6 MTPA capacity aluminium smelter plant and 1350 MW captive power plant.

The Minister said Bhusan Steel has engaged 18,801 people in its steel facility at Meramundali in Dhenkanal district. The 6 MTPA capacity plant with an investment of `20,804 crore was taken over by Tata Steel.

The Hindalco Industries of Aditya Birla Group at Lapang in Sambalpur with a capacity of 0.36 MTPA of aluminium production has employed 3,573 people of the State. The project cost is estimated at `29,414 crore.

National thermal power major NTPC has given employment to 2,000 people in its super thermal power project at Darlipali in Sundargarh district. The plant with a capacity of 3200 MW has an investment of `18,000 crore, the Minister said.

As per the MoU with the State Government, 90 per cent (pc) of unskilled and semi-skilled manpower requirement of industries will be recruited from among locals, while 60 pc of skilled workers and 30 pc of supervisory level officers will be filled up from the State.