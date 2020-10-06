STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

34,105 locals get job in four industries: Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

The Minister said Bhusan Steel has engaged 18,801 people in its steel facility at Meramundali in Dhenkanal district.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra (L)

Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra (L)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has informed the Assembly that 34,105 people of Odisha have got employment in four industries located in Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.
Replying to a question of BJP MLA from Sundargarh Kusum Tete, Minister of State for Industries Dibya Shankar Mishra said Vedanta Aluminium in Jharsuguda has given employment to 9,731 local people in its 1.6 MTPA capacity aluminium smelter plant and 1350 MW captive power plant. 

The Minister said Bhusan Steel has engaged 18,801 people in its steel facility at Meramundali in Dhenkanal district. The 6 MTPA capacity plant with an investment of `20,804 crore was taken over by Tata Steel.

The Hindalco Industries of Aditya Birla Group at Lapang in Sambalpur with a capacity of 0.36 MTPA of aluminium production has employed 3,573 people of the State. The project cost is estimated at `29,414 crore.

National thermal power major NTPC has given employment to 2,000 people in its super thermal power project at Darlipali in Sundargarh district. The plant with a capacity of 3200 MW has an investment of `18,000 crore, the Minister said.

As per the MoU with the State Government, 90 per cent (pc) of unskilled and semi-skilled manpower requirement of industries will be recruited from among locals, while 60 pc of skilled workers and 30 pc of supervisory level officers will be filled up from the State. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha employment Dibya Shankar Mishra
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp