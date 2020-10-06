STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD bid to resolve infighting ahead of election

Published: 06th October 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Struggling to hold together a widening rift in its Jagatsinghpur unit, the ruling BJD has gone on an overdrive to unite warring factions ahead of the Tirtol by-election.BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has entrusted the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and deputy chairman of State planning board Sanjay Dasburma the task to sort out the differences and resolve the crisis. 

On Sunday, Atanu convened a meeting at his Bhubaneswar residence which was attended by BJD’s Jagatsinghpur observer Debasish Samantray, party’s district president and MLA Prasant Muduli, local MP Rajashree Mallick and other leaders to defuse the tension. Atanu sought cooperation of all local leaders and advised them to fight the ensuing bypoll unitedly. All the district leaders reportedly agreed to end the infighting and abide by the party’s decision on BJD candidate in Tirtol.

Sources said the meeting was held in the State Capital instead of Tirtol due to apprehensions of violent clashes between supporters of Rajashree and former MLA late Bishnu Das. While the MP’s husband Asutosh is a BJD aspirant from Tirtol, Bishnu’s son Bijay Shankar is also in the race for the party ticket. This has led to simmering tension between the two groups with each eyeing the other with distrust.  

Interestingly, while BJP and Congress have started holding meetings in different panchayats of Tirtol Assembly constituency to woo voters, the BJD is yet to launch its campaign due to the rift. Senior BJD leaders are not willing to conduct meetings before the selection of party candidate as it will further aggravate the situation.

Meanwhile on Monday, leaders Debendra Mallick and Krushna Mallick, who had resigned from Congress, joined BJD in presence of Atanu and Pranab. On the day, Congress MLA of Jatani Suresh Routray attended a election meeting in Jagannathpur panchayat and appealed to voters to support party candidate Himansu Mallick.

BJD election
