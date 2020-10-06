STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Brick kiln workers get justice after 12-year wait

The families were rescued by the Bengaluru Rural district administration and police, who were assisted by International Justice Mission in 2008.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Twelve years after suffering physical and mental torture by a brick kiln owner at Karnataka, six migrant labourer families from Tentelmunda village in Belpada block finally got justice. The Additional Sessions Court of Bengaluru Rural district convicted the brick kiln owner from Devanahalli in Karnataka to three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 52,000 under section 18 of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) act, section 374 of IPC, section 3 and 14 of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and section 3 of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Sources said the owner had confined 12 members of the six families from the district in his kiln from 2005 to 2008. They were taken to Bengaluru by an agent who charged advance ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 from them. The labourers and their children were not only overworked and underpaid, they were also abused verbally and physically. “For three years, we were not allowed to move out of the brick kiln. He (the owner) would thrash us with lathis and threaten that he would bury our skeletons at the kiln after we die there,” said Agni Tumunia, one of the survivors who lost her husband to a road accident a few years back. After being rescued from the kiln, she came back home and cooked mid-day meals at a Government school to ensure her three sons went to college. 

Another survivor Motiram Tumunia said only the male members of the families were allowed to go to the market once a week. The women and children were kept at the kiln to ensure the men did not escape. We were forced to work for 14 hours a day.”  Sources said the victims were given a measly daily wage of Rs 28 per person. At the time of their rescue in 2008, the mandated minimum wage for a brick kiln worker in Karnataka was Rs 140 per day. What’s worse is that the owner of the kiln also forced the children to work. 

The families were rescued by the Bengaluru Rural district administration and police, who were assisted by International Justice Mission in 2008. After an enquiry, release certificates were issued to the adults and the children. An FIR was filed against the owner of the kiln but he managed to get bail. The chargesheet in the case was filed in June 2009 and the trial began on May 28, 2013.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
justice brick kiln owner
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp