Bridge link delayed, 17 villages remain cut off

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With the proposed high level bridge project over Indravati reservoir hanging fire, as many as 17 villages in Thuamul Rampur block continue to remain cut off from the mainland.In absence of a bridge, the only means of thousands of villagers in Podapadar and Maligaon panchayats as well as nearby hilly areas to connect with the rest of Kalahandi district is by boat.

Sources said proposal of the bridge was mooted in 2014 and later, approved by the chief engineer, design of the R&B division. The project, with an estimate cost of `38.42 crore, got the Government nod on July 24, 2017. Though tenders were floated on several occasions, the bridge could not materialise.

Tenders were floated thrice in 2017 but no bidder evinced interest due to the difficult nature of the work as carry construction materials inside the reservoir was risky. Tenders were again invited on turnkey basis on August 13, 2018 but there was only a single bidder and hence, it was not accepted. The project cost was revised to `47.54 crore and fresh tender was invited on September 21 last year. Four bidders participated and the tender of the lowest bidder was submitted to the State Government for approval. However, they has been no progress since then.

The delay in construction of the bridge has compounded the woes of villagers who are facing a lot of difficulties to avail Government benefits. Sarpanch of Podapadar Mani Majhi said villagers use boats to commute to the mainland for various works by risking their lives daily. Besides, no development work is being carried out in the area due to lack of a bridge.

“Health services and other basic facilities continue to elude us due to connectivity issues. To collect PDS ration, villagers have to reach Talnagi panchayat by boat,” he added.Zilla parishad member Muralidhar Naik said villagers are deprived of various welfare measures due to lack of proper communication. Development can reach the area only after completion of the bridge.

Once completed, the bridge will benefit around 3,000 villagers.Contacted, executive engineer, R&B Ajit Babu said the bridge is being delayed due to the difficult terrain of the region. However, the project is in its last stage and construction work will start soon.