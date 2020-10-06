Businessman robs two banks in Odisha after watching YouTube videos; arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking lessons from YouTube videos, a 25-year-old readymade clothes seller, who wanted to recover losses suffered during the lockdown, robbed two banks of Rs 12 lakh in Bhubaneswar, said police on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Soumyaranjan Jena (25), alias Tulu, from Tangibanta village on the outskirts of the city. He had robbed Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India last month using toy guns for the robbery, has been arrested, police said.

A native of Tangibanta village under Mancheswar police limits, Jena owned a garments shop. His father is a contractor. He was reportedly finding it difficult to repay loans after incurring huge loss as his shop was shut during the lockdown.Police said, he has accounts in both the banks which he robbed. He had taken a combined loan of Rs 19 lakh and, so far, repaid Rs 6 lakh. Interestingly, he repaid another Rs 60,000 after committing robberies in the banks.

For Commissionerate Police, it was a big challenge to crack the case. Most bank robberies involve multiple miscreants and gangs are from other states. In this, the robber was just one.“A single person wearing a helmet, mask and gloves was involved in both the incidents. Investigation revealed that the same two-wheeler without a registration number was used in the crime,” said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

The banks officials told police that the accused spoke to them in Odia which ascertained that he may be a local. Jena, a Plus II Commerce student, reportedly learnt robbery tricks by watching various videos online and was aware about the security arrangements at both the banks.Police sources said, he purchased a country made pistol by paying Rs 70,000 after committing the robbery at IOB.

Before the lockdown, Jena’s business transaction was between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per month. Out of Rs 12.34 lakh robbed from the banks, police have recovered Rs 10.76 lakh from him.The two-wheeler used in the crime, a country made 9 mm pistol, nine rounds of live ammunition, helmet, gloves, mask and a pair of shoes have also been seized. Jena does not have any criminal antecedents and further probe is on, police said.

BOI and IOB branches did not have any security guard at Barimunda and Nandan Vihar respectively. Police have asked banks having their branches on the outskirts of the City to appoint security guards to avoid such incidents.