Congress hits out at Centre, State over paddy MSP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition Congress on Monday came down heavily on the Centre and State Government for their anti-farmer policies and demanded that a law should be enacted to penalise traders for purchasing farm produce below the minimum support price (MSP).

The issue cropped up for discussion in the House through an adjournment motion brought by the Congress members. The BJP members were absent in the Assembly during the discussion as they had earlier walked out from the House over the mining scam issue.

Alleging that the Centre is trying to discontinue the MSP by implementing the farm Acts passed in the Parliament recently, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the new system introduced by the Centre will only favour multinational companies with no redressal mechanism for poor and marginal farmers.

Referring to the unanimous resolution passed by Odisha Assembly in March, 2017 fixing MSP of paddy at Rs 2,930 per quintal, Mishra said the demand was also supported by the BJP members. He criticised the double standards of BJP members, who are now supporting the new farm Acts of the Centre, and the State Government for not opposing the MSP of paddy fixed at Rs 1,815 per quintal. He also criticised the Government for taking the ordinance route to implement contract farming and establish market yards for the farmers and now shying away from bringing Bills in this regard in view of the growing agitation against the Centre’s farm Acts.

Making a statement in response, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahu avoided the issue of ordinances raised by the CLP leader. Stating that the Government is committed to the all round development of farmers, the Minister said several steps have been taken to strengthen the farm sector even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister said crop loan of Rs 8,035 crore has been provided to farmers through the cooperative banks which is Rs 840 crore more than the last kharif season. He said kharif crop has been undertaken in 60.37 lakh hectare in 2020 which is 40,000 hectare more than the last year.