STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress hits out at Centre, State over paddy MSP

Demands a legislation to penalise traders for purchasing farm produce below MSP.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition Congress on Monday came down heavily on the Centre and State Government for their anti-farmer policies and demanded that a law should be enacted to penalise traders for purchasing farm produce below the minimum support price (MSP).

The issue cropped up for discussion in the House through an adjournment motion brought by the Congress members. The BJP members were absent in the Assembly during the discussion as they had earlier walked out from the House over the mining scam issue.

Alleging that the Centre is trying to discontinue the MSP by implementing the farm Acts passed in the Parliament recently, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said the new system introduced by the Centre will only favour multinational companies with no redressal mechanism for poor and marginal farmers.

Referring to the unanimous resolution passed by Odisha Assembly in March, 2017 fixing MSP of paddy at Rs 2,930 per quintal, Mishra said the demand was also supported by the BJP members. He criticised the double standards of BJP members, who are now supporting the new farm Acts of the Centre, and the State Government for not opposing the MSP of paddy fixed at Rs 1,815 per quintal. He also criticised the Government for taking the ordinance route to implement contract farming and establish market yards for the farmers and now shying away from bringing Bills in this regard in view of the growing agitation against the Centre’s farm Acts.

Making a statement in response, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahu avoided the issue of ordinances raised by the CLP leader. Stating that the Government is committed to the all round development of farmers, the Minister said several steps have been taken to strengthen the farm sector even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister said crop loan of Rs 8,035 crore has been provided to farmers through the cooperative banks which is Rs 840 crore more than the last kharif season. He said kharif crop has been undertaken in 60.37 lakh hectare in 2020 which is 40,000 hectare more than the last year.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp