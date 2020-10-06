Foot over bridge collapses at Soro railway station

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A foot over bridge collapsed at Soro railway station in Balasore district on Monday evening disrupting train services on Chennai-Howrah route.

Sources said the foot over bridge partially caved in when a goods train was passing under it. No one has been hurt as there was no movement of people on the over bridge at the time of incident.

Train services were, however, stopped on the route anticipating further mishap as the overhead electric wire was about to touch the broken portion of the foot over bridge made of iron bar.

South Eastern Railway (SER) sources said the goods train that was transporting coal from Dhamra to Haldia was halted near Mulisingh railway gate as it hit the signal bar after crossing the over bridge.

Initial reports suggested that the over bridge collapsed after the tail portion of the goods train hit it. Further investigation is on.

A team of railway personnel has been engaged to remove the broken portion of the bridge so that the train services can be resumed, the sources added.