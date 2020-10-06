STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha expects 5 per cent more GST compensation

Under this option, the Centre would pay off the interest and principal amount, to be borrowed through issue of market debt against the compensation shortfall from the cess fund.

BHUBANESWAR: EVEN as there was no consensus at the GST Council meeting on Monday on ways to compensate states following differences of opinion among the members over borrowing as a tool, Odisha expects around five per cent (pc) more compensation over and above the estimate.

Odisha was one among the states which had opted for Option 1 of the two options the Centre had previously suggested for borrowing to meet the shortfall in GST collections. “Since the estimate for borrowing limit for states in Option 1 has been enhanced to Rs 1.1 lakh crore, we expect to get around Rs 3,600 crore instead of earlier estimation of about Rs 3,400 crore,” said a senior official at the Finance department.  

Under this option, the Centre would pay off the interest and principal amount, to be borrowed through issue of market debt against the compensation shortfall from the cess fund.

Though Option 2 allows a bigger borrowing to meet the GST shortfall due to many challenges including Covid impact, the State Government did not prefer it as it would have to bear the interest on the borrowing through its own resources.

The GST Council meeting, however, remained inconclusive as 21 states had opted for one of the two options while some other states did not opt for any options and wanted the Centre to borrow instead, forcing the Council to meet again on October 12.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, who attended the meeting, said there was no consensus among the states over the GST compensation as many states demanded full compensation during the current fiscal and wanted the Centre to borrow.“We have already intimated the Centre about our choice. Since there was no final decision, we can not figure out how much Odisha will get. However, we can expect some compensation as the Union Finance Minister has announced to release Rs 20,000 crore collected through compensation cess to the states,” he said. 

