Odisha’s Covid tally drops below 3K mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER a gap of 35 days, the Covid-19 tally of Odisha fell below the 3,000-mark with 2,617 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The previous lowest count of 2,602 cases had been reported on August 30. Thereafter, the daily tally continued to remain above 3,000. The fresh cases, which include 1,521 cases of local transmission, pushed Covid-19 tally of the State to 2,35,530.

Khurda, the worst-hit district, reported the highest 506 cases, while Bargarh and Cuttack registered 148 and 136 new infections respectively. Besides, seven other districts including Kendrapara, Angul, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj reported more than 100 cases.

Seventeen patients also succumbed in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid death toll of the State to 977. Among these fatalities, three each were reported from Cuttack and Puri, two each from Balasore, Bhubaneswar and Boudh and one each from Angul, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur.

Health officials said 4,098 infected persons also recovered on the day. More than 2.06 lakh Covid patients have recovered in the State so far.

Meanwhile, the drop in case positivity rate (CPR) recorded on the day is being attributed to low testing. As many as 41,567 tests were conducted in the State till Monday morning compared to 45,570 tests till Sunday morning. Lower number of tests resulted in 18.8 per cent drop in the CPR on Monday.

319 new cases in Bhubaneswar

The State Capital reported 319 new cases, taking the total infection count of the city to 23,549. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the city now has 3,537 active cases. As many as 19,888 persons, including 315 in the last 24 hours, have been recovered from the virus infection, they said.