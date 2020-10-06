Opposition targets government over deemed mining extension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government came in for severe criticism from the Opposition BJP and Congress over mining scam in the Assembly on Monday. Raising the issue during zero hour, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik accused the ruling BJD of looting around ` one lakh crore by illegally extending the mining leases of some private mines owners under deemed provision. He said some corrupt officials, including the former secretary of Steel and Mines department, were the major conduit between the mines owners and the Government.

“I have brought the irregularities done by the Steel and Mines department by extending the lease period of some of the mines to the notice of the Chief Minister through a letter but no action has been taken,” Naik said. In the September 16 letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a copy of which is in the possession of this paper, Naik named former secretary of the department RK Sharma as the brain behind unlawful extension of lease period of three mines despite non-compliance of lease deed conditions and violation of several statutory provisions under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2015.

Naik said three mines - Balda of Serajuddin and Co, Jajang of Rungta and Narayanposhi of Aryan Mining and Trading Company - were given deemed extension for a period of five years in clear violation of the MMDR Act. The State could have earned more than `36,500 crore during the five years, had the Government gone for open auction of the three mines, he added. He urged the Chief Minister to initiate criminal proceedings against the bureaucrats responsible for causing huge mining revenue loss to the State. Congress legislature party leader Narasingh Mishra also attacked the Government over the alleged scam. He said the Government has lost revenues worth `3,600 crore from nine mines in last three years.

Rubbishing the allegations, BJD MLA Pratap Deb said the Opposition is doing cheap politics. All decisions taken by the Government were as per the directives of the Centre and guidelines set by the Supreme Court, he added.