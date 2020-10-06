STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Opposition targets government over deemed mining extension

Rubbishing the allegations, BJD MLA Pratap Deb said the Opposition is doing cheap politics.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government came in for severe criticism from the Opposition BJP and Congress over mining scam in the Assembly on Monday. Raising the issue during zero hour, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik accused the ruling BJD of looting around ` one lakh crore by illegally extending the mining leases of some private mines owners under deemed provision. He said some corrupt officials, including the former secretary of Steel and Mines department, were the major conduit between the mines owners and the Government.

“I have brought the irregularities done by the Steel and Mines department by extending the lease period of some of the mines to the notice of the Chief Minister through a letter but no action has been taken,” Naik said. In the September 16 letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a copy of which is in the possession of this paper, Naik named former secretary of the department RK Sharma as the brain behind unlawful extension of lease period of three mines despite non-compliance of lease deed conditions and violation of several statutory provisions under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2015.

Naik said three mines - Balda of Serajuddin and Co, Jajang of Rungta and Narayanposhi of Aryan Mining and Trading Company - were given deemed extension for a period of five years in clear violation of the MMDR Act. The State could have earned more than `36,500 crore during the five years, had the Government gone for open auction of the three mines, he added. He urged the Chief Minister to initiate criminal proceedings against the bureaucrats responsible for causing huge mining revenue loss to the State. Congress legislature party leader Narasingh Mishra also attacked the Government over the alleged scam. He said the Government has lost revenues worth `3,600 crore from nine mines in last three years.

Rubbishing the allegations, BJD MLA Pratap Deb said the Opposition is doing cheap politics. All decisions taken by the Government were as per the directives of the Centre and guidelines set by the Supreme Court, he added.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp