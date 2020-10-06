STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSRTC Jeypore depot shut over irregularities

OSRTC MD Arun Bothra stated that the depot has been shut down temporarily and operations will soon resume as per Covid guidelines.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:58 AM

An OSRTC bus

OSRTC bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has shut down its depot at Jeypore following alleged irregularities in reimbursement of diesel cost by drivers who had been engaged to transport migrants to their native places during the lockdown period. 

Authorities had served recovery notices to all the 97 drivers in Jeypore and Malkangiri depots last month. But they refused to comply following which the decision to shut down the unit here was taken.

As per reliable sources, the drivers engaged from Jeypore (79) had swindled diesel cost to the tune of  about `11 lakh. 

The notice to shut down the depot was issued four days back following transfer of all seven of its permanent employees to the depots at Malkangiri, Rayagada and Vizianagaram. However, the move has been opposed by other staff including drivers and conductors of buses.

OSRTC MD Arun Bothra stated that the depot has been shut down temporarily and operations will soon resume as per Covid guidelines. “As the permanent employees who did all the administrative work have been transferred, the administrative staff at Malkangiri and Rayagada will manage the operations. However, people in Koraput will be able to avail services as per their requirement,” he said.

