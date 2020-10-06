STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 5,000 Covid cases in Kendrapara

Meanwhile, three plasma donors were felicitated by Collector Samarth Verma on Monday.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Covid-19 tally in the district has gone past the 5,000 mark. Of the 5,632 cases reported from the district so far, 132 were detected on Monday. 

Of the total number of active cases, 4,497 have recovered. As many as 13 people have succumbed to the virus till date. While the district’s recovery rate stands at 79.85 per cent, 3,31,588 samples have been collected till date with positivity rate of 1.69 per cent. 

Arrival of a large number of migrant workers from Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states led to a surge in cases in the district. Plumbers from Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks work across the country and abroad. 

While three plumbers have died of the virus in Middle East countries, one committed suicide in Haryana two months back. The families of plumbers, who once brought prosperity to rural areas with their remittances, are now staring at uncertainty as a sizeable number of the skilled workers were rendered jobless due to the lockdown. 

