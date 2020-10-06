STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Samarth Agarwal tops JEE (Advanced) in East zone

Meanwhile, Sibasish Rout from SAI International School in Bhubaneswar, who secured 73rd rank with 287 marks, bagged third place in the State. 

Published: 06th October 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Samarth Agarwal

Samarth Agarwal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR/ROURKELA: Samarth Agarwal of Rourkela topped the JEE (Advanced) in eastern zone by securing an all India rank 25 in the examination the results of which were announced on Monday.The 18-year-old youth who scored 313 marks, topped the eastern zone of IIT-Kharagpur comprising Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.  

Samarth, after completing his Class X from the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Rourkela, moved to Kota in Rajasthan for coaching. He, however, returned home after the outbreak of coronavirus and opted for self study. “I used to study for seven to eight hours in a day,” said Samarth who is happy with the results. 

Attributing his success to smart study and support from his parents, Sanjay and Kamna Agarwal, Samarth aspires to take admission to IIT-Delhi or Mumbai. However, he is yet to decide on the branch of engineering he wants to pursue.

Apart from Samarth, Rounak Dalmia from Kantabanji block in Balangir district secured 52nd rank in the examination and bagged the second top spot in the State. Rounak, son of a businessman, secured fourth position among top 5 candidates in IIT Kharagpur zone. His cousin Manthan Dalmia secured 100th rank.
Rounak said both of them have completed their schooling from Balangir. “We had gone to Kota in Rajasthan for coaching immediately after our schooling. However, we returned in January and took help of our teachers for our preparations at home online”, he said. 

Meanwhile, Sibasish Rout from SAI International School in Bhubaneswar, who secured 73rd rank with 287 marks, bagged third place in the State. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samarth Agarwal
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp