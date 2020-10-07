STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two urban hostels for ST/SC students to open soon

The newly-constructed urban hostel for SC/ST students at Burla | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two urban hostels of the ST/SC Development department at Burla and  Kainsir in Sambalpur city will be made operational from the upcoming academic session.While the hostel at Burla will be used for boys, the one at Kainsir will for girls. The hostels have a capacity of 500 beds each. Furnishing work of the hostel rooms will start shortly.

The hostels will accommodate SC/ST students enrolled in post-matric level courses in Sambalpur. Students taking admission into any general, technical or professional courses in Government colleges or university as well as recognised private institutes in Sambalpur can apply to get residential facility free of cost at these hostels.

While 80 per cent of the seats would be reserved for ST students, the rest 20 per cent will be for SC students. Of the total seats, 40 per cent will be provided to Plus Two students, equal percentage to UG and PG students and the rest 20 per cent to technical and professional course students. Allocation will be made only on merit basis.

District welfare officer Gitanshu Mohan Dash said, “We have already invited applications from students. The process for recruitment of security staff, sanitation workers, caretakers and other employees has started. Except the superintendents, all other staff will be outsourced through private agency.”

The last date to apply for the hostels is October 27. Students will have to download the form online and submit the hardcopy along with other supporting documents in the district welfare office. All the necessary information regarding application is available on the district website www.sambalpur.nic.in.

